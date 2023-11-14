How to Watch Virginia vs. N.C. A&T on TV or Live Stream - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 1:40 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Virginia Cavaliers (2-0) take the court against the North Carolina A&T Aggies (0-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 on ACC Network Extra.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Virginia vs. N.C. A&T Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia
- TV: ACC Network Extra
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other ACC Games
- Michigan State vs Duke (7:00 PM ET | November 14)
- Colgate vs Syracuse (7:00 PM ET | November 14)
- UMass-Lowell vs Georgia Tech (7:30 PM ET | November 14)
Virginia Stats Insights
- Last season, the Cavaliers had a 44.9% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.4% higher than the 43.5% of shots the Aggies' opponents made.
- In games Virginia shot better than 43.5% from the field, it went 15-1 overall.
- The Aggies ranked 178th in rebounding in college basketball, the Cavaliers finished 298th.
- Last year, the Cavaliers recorded 67.8 points per game, 6.0 fewer points than the 73.8 the Aggies gave up.
- Virginia had a 7-0 record last season when scoring more than 73.8 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Virginia Home & Away Comparison
- Virginia posted 68.6 points per game when playing at home last season. On the road, it averaged 65.7 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Cavaliers allowed 56.4 points per game when playing at home. On the road, they allowed 64.6.
- In terms of three-pointers, Virginia performed worse at home last season, sinking 6.6 treys per game with a 33.4% three-point percentage, compared to 7.6 per game with a 38.2% percentage when playing on the road.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Virginia Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Tarleton State
|W 80-50
|John Paul Jones Arena
|11/10/2023
|Florida
|W 73-70
|Spectrum Center
|11/14/2023
|N.C. A&T
|-
|John Paul Jones Arena
|11/16/2023
|Texas Southern
|-
|John Paul Jones Arena
|11/20/2023
|Wisconsin
|-
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.