The Virginia Cavaliers (2-0) take the court against the North Carolina A&T Aggies (0-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 on ACC Network Extra.

Virginia vs. N.C. A&T Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia TV: ACC Network Extra

How to Watch Other ACC Games

Virginia Stats Insights

Last season, the Cavaliers had a 44.9% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.4% higher than the 43.5% of shots the Aggies' opponents made.

In games Virginia shot better than 43.5% from the field, it went 15-1 overall.

The Aggies ranked 178th in rebounding in college basketball, the Cavaliers finished 298th.

Last year, the Cavaliers recorded 67.8 points per game, 6.0 fewer points than the 73.8 the Aggies gave up.

Virginia had a 7-0 record last season when scoring more than 73.8 points.

Virginia Home & Away Comparison

Virginia posted 68.6 points per game when playing at home last season. On the road, it averaged 65.7 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Cavaliers allowed 56.4 points per game when playing at home. On the road, they allowed 64.6.

In terms of three-pointers, Virginia performed worse at home last season, sinking 6.6 treys per game with a 33.4% three-point percentage, compared to 7.6 per game with a 38.2% percentage when playing on the road.

Virginia Upcoming Schedule