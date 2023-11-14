How to Watch the VCU vs. East Carolina Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 1:00 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The East Carolina Pirates (2-0) take on the VCU Rams (2-0) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Stuart C. Siegel Center. It tips at 6:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
VCU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Stuart C. Siegel Center in Morgantown, West Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
VCU vs. East Carolina 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Pirates scored an average of 62.6 points per game last year, the same as the 62.6 the Rams gave up.
- When East Carolina allowed fewer than 56.9 points last season, it went 13-2.
- Last year, the Rams averaged 56.9 points per game, only 0.2 more points than the 56.7 the Pirates gave up.
- VCU went 4-11 last season when scoring more than 56.7 points.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
VCU Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|Hofstra
|W 72-44
|Stuart C. Siegel Center
|11/10/2023
|@ William & Mary
|W 70-54
|Kaplan Arena
|11/14/2023
|East Carolina
|-
|Stuart C. Siegel Center
|11/19/2023
|@ JMU
|-
|Atlantic Union Bank Center
|11/23/2023
|St. John's (NY)
|-
|Roberto Clemente Coliseum
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.