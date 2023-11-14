For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Washington Capitals and the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, is Sonny Milano a player who is likely score a goal? We break it all down in the article below.

Will Sonny Milano score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Milano stats and insights

  • In two of 12 games this season, Milano has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
  • He has not faced the Golden Knights yet this season.
  • Milano has no points on the power play.
  • He takes 0.9 shots per game, and converts 16.7% of them.

Golden Knights defensive stats

  • On defense, the Golden Knights are one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 32 goals in total (just 2.1 per game) which ranks third.
  • So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 20 hits and 18.7 blocked shots per game.

Milano recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/11/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 12:26 Away W 4-1
11/10/2023 Devils 1 0 1 11:40 Away W 4-2
11/8/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 15:23 Home L 4-3 OT
11/4/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 11:28 Home W 2-1
11/2/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 12:49 Home L 3-0
10/27/2023 Wild 0 0 0 13:33 Home W 3-2 SO
10/25/2023 Devils 1 1 0 17:01 Away W 6-4
10/24/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 10:53 Home L 4-1
10/21/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 10:28 Away L 3-2 OT
10/18/2023 Senators 0 0 0 11:42 Away L 6-1

Capitals vs. Golden Knights game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MNMT, and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

