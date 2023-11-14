The Washington Capitals, Rasmus Sandin among them, face the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, at Capital One Arena. If you're considering a wager on Sandin against the Golden Knights, we have lots of info to help.

Rasmus Sandin vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MNMT, and SCRIPPS

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Sandin Season Stats Insights

Sandin's plus-minus rating this season, in 23:05 per game on the ice, is +2.

Sandin has yet to score a goal this year through 13 games played.

In three of 13 games this season, Sandin has recorded a point, but he has no games yet with multiple points.

In three of 13 games this year, Sandin has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

The implied probability that Sandin goes over his points over/under is 44.4%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Sandin has an implied probability of 37.7% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sandin Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights have given up 32 goals in total (just 2.1 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+23) ranks second-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 13 Games 2 3 Points 1 0 Goals 0 3 Assists 1

