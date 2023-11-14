Can we anticipate Rasmus Sandin finding the back of the net when the Washington Capitals face off with the Vegas Golden Knights at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Rasmus Sandin score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Sandin stats and insights

  • Sandin is yet to score through 13 games this season.
  • He has not faced the Golden Knights yet this season.
  • Sandin has no points on the power play.

Golden Knights defensive stats

  • The Golden Knights have given up 32 goals in total (only 2.1 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.
  • So far this season, the Golden Knights have two shutouts, and they average 20 hits and 18.7 blocked shots per game.

Sandin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/11/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 26:24 Away W 4-1
11/10/2023 Devils 1 0 1 25:29 Away W 4-2
11/8/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 24:26 Home L 4-3 OT
11/4/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 24:19 Home W 2-1
11/2/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 22:57 Home L 3-0
10/29/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 24:17 Home W 3-1
10/27/2023 Wild 0 0 0 25:16 Home W 3-2 SO
10/25/2023 Devils 0 0 0 17:43 Away W 6-4
10/24/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 20:33 Home L 4-1
10/21/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 21:27 Away L 3-2 OT

Capitals vs. Golden Knights game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MNMT, and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

