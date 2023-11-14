Will Nic Dowd Score a Goal Against the Golden Knights on November 14?
The Washington Capitals' upcoming contest against the Vegas Golden Knights is slated for Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Nic Dowd light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Nic Dowd score a goal against the Golden Knights?
Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)
Dowd stats and insights
- Dowd has scored in one of four games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Golden Knights.
- Dowd has no points on the power play.
- He has a 20.0% shooting percentage, attempting 0.6 shots per game.
Golden Knights defensive stats
- The Golden Knights have given up 32 goals in total (only 2.1 per game), which ranks third in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice while averaging 20 hits and 18.7 blocked shots per game.
Capitals vs. Golden Knights game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MNMT, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
