The Washington Capitals' upcoming contest against the Vegas Golden Knights is slated for Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Nic Dowd light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Nic Dowd score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Dowd stats and insights

Dowd has scored in one of four games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Golden Knights.

Dowd has no points on the power play.

He has a 20.0% shooting percentage, attempting 0.6 shots per game.

Golden Knights defensive stats

The Golden Knights have given up 32 goals in total (only 2.1 per game), which ranks third in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice while averaging 20 hits and 18.7 blocked shots per game.

Capitals vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MNMT, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, MNMT, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

