Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Loudoun County Today - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
In Loudoun County, Virginia, there are exciting high school basketball games on the docket today. The inside scoop on how to watch them is available below.
Loudoun County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Battlefield High School at Rock Ridge High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 14
- Location: Ashburn, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
John Handley High School at Loudoun Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 14
- Location: Purcellville, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
