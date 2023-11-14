Can we expect John Carlson finding the back of the net when the Washington Capitals take on the Vegas Golden Knights at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To assist you with your bets, check out the stats and trends below.

Will John Carlson score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +430 (Bet $10 to win $43.00 if he scores a goal)

Carlson stats and insights

Carlson has scored in one of 13 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first game of the season against the Golden Knights.

Carlson has picked up two assists on the power play.

Carlson averages 2.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 3.7%.

Golden Knights defensive stats

On defense, the Golden Knights are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 32 goals in total (only 2.1 per game) which ranks third.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice while averaging 20 hits and 18.7 blocked shots per game.

Carlson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/11/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 26:23 Away W 4-1 11/10/2023 Devils 0 0 0 29:39 Away W 4-2 11/8/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 24:54 Home L 4-3 OT 11/4/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 28:30 Home W 2-1 11/2/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 25:46 Home L 3-0 10/29/2023 Sharks 2 0 2 26:45 Home W 3-1 10/27/2023 Wild 0 0 0 27:11 Home W 3-2 SO 10/25/2023 Devils 1 0 1 27:59 Away W 6-4 10/24/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 24:10 Home L 4-1 10/21/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 29:22 Away L 3-2 OT

Capitals vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MNMT, and SCRIPPS

TV Channel: ESPN+, MNMT, and SCRIPPS

