The No. 25 Illinois Fighting Illini (2-0) host the No. 5 Marquette Golden Eagles (2-0) at State Farm Center on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1. There is no line set for the matchup.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Illinois vs. Marquette Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Champaign, Illinois

Champaign, Illinois Venue: State Farm Center

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Illinois vs Marquette Betting Records & Stats

The Fighting Illini were 16-13-0 against the spread last season.

Marquette covered 20 times in 32 matchups with a spread last year.

Illinois vs. Marquette Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Illinois 74.3 153.6 67.2 137.5 140.5 Marquette 79.3 153.6 70.3 137.5 149.5

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Illinois vs Marquette Insights & Trends

Last year, the 74.3 points per game the Fighting Illini recorded were just four more points than the Golden Eagles gave up (70.3).

Illinois had a 13-4 record against the spread and a 15-4 record overall last season when scoring more than 70.3 points.

The Golden Eagles scored an average of 79.3 points per game last year, 12.1 more points than the 67.2 the Fighting Illini gave up.

Marquette went 16-9 against the spread and 24-5 overall when it scored more than 67.2 points last season.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Illinois vs. Marquette Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Illinois 16-13-0 13-16-0 Marquette 20-12-0 15-17-0

Illinois vs. Marquette Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Illinois Marquette 15-2 Home Record 16-1 3-7 Away Record 8-4 8-6-0 Home ATS Record 7-8-0 6-4-0 Away ATS Record 8-2-0 77.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.3 70 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 79.7 6-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 11-4-0 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-6-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.