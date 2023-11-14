The Vegas Golden Knights (12-2-1) visit the Washington Capitals (7-4-2) at Capital One Arena on Tuesday, November 14 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MNMT, and SCRIPPS, with both teams heading into the game following a victory. The Golden Knights are coming off a 5-0 win over the San Jose Sharks, while the Capitals took down the New York Islanders 4-1 in their most recent outing.

The Capitals' offense has put up 27 goals over their past 10 outings, while their defense has allowed 25 goals. They have registered 30 power-play opportunities during that span, and have scored three goals (10.0%). They are 6-2-2 over those contests.

Ahead of watching this matchup, here's a peek at which team we pick to bring home the victory in Tuesday's action on the ice.

Capitals vs. Golden Knights Predictions for Tuesday

Our computer projections model for this game expects a final score of Golden Knights 4, Capitals 2.

Moneyline Pick: Golden Knights (-160)

Golden Knights (-160) Total Pick: Under 6 (computer predicts 5.7 goals on average)

Under 6 (computer predicts 5.7 goals on average) Spread Pick: Capitals (+1.5)

Capitals vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Capitals Splits and Trends

The Capitals (7-4-2 overall) have posted a record of 2-2-4 in matchups that have required OT this season.

Washington has earned four points (1-0-2) in its three games that finished with a one-goal margin.

This season the Capitals scored only one goal in two games and they lost both times.

Washington has earned seven points (3-0-1 record) this season when scoring exactly two goals .

The Capitals have scored three or more goals five times, earning nine points from those matchups (4-0-1).

This season, Washington has scored a single power-play goal in three games has a record of 2-1-0 in those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Washington is 2-2-2 (six points).

The Capitals have been outshot by opponents in six games, going 4-2-0 to register eight points.

Team Stats Comparison

Golden Knights Rank Golden Knights AVG Capitals AVG Capitals Rank 5th 3.67 Goals Scored 2.31 31st 2nd 2.13 Goals Allowed 2.85 8th 16th 30.5 Shots 29 25th 11th 29.7 Shots Allowed 29.8 12th 11th 22.45% Power Play % 7.89% 30th 8th 85.11% Penalty Kill % 82.5% 12th

Capitals vs. Golden Knights Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MNMT, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, MNMT, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

