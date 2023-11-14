Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Fredericksburg County Today - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 7:38 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Fredericksburg County, Virginia today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Fredericksburg County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
King George High School at Massaponax High School
- Game Time: 6:15 PM ET on November 14
- Location: Fredericksburg, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Riverbend High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 14
- Location: Fredericksburg, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
