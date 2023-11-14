The Washington Capitals' upcoming contest against the Vegas Golden Knights is slated for Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Dylan Strome score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Dylan Strome score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)

Strome stats and insights

  • In four of 13 games this season, Strome has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
  • He has not faced the Golden Knights yet this season.
  • Strome has scored two goals on the power play.
  • Strome averages 2.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 20.7%.

Golden Knights defensive stats

  • The Golden Knights have given up 32 goals in total (only 2.1 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.
  • So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice while averaging 20 hits and 18.7 blocked shots per game.

Strome recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/11/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 17:31 Away W 4-1
11/10/2023 Devils 0 0 0 17:18 Away W 4-2
11/8/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 21:01 Home L 4-3 OT
11/4/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 18:37 Home W 2-1
11/2/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 18:02 Home L 3-0
10/29/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 21:00 Home W 3-1
10/27/2023 Wild 1 1 0 21:55 Home W 3-2 SO
10/25/2023 Devils 2 2 0 21:12 Away W 6-4
10/24/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 17:38 Home L 4-1
10/21/2023 Canadiens 2 2 0 16:09 Away L 3-2 OT

Capitals vs. Golden Knights game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MNMT, and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

