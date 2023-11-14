Capitals vs. Golden Knights: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The Vegas Golden Knights (12-2-1) visit the Washington Capitals (7-4-2) at Capital One Arena on Tuesday, November 14 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MNMT, and SCRIPPS, with both teams heading into the game following a win. The Golden Knights are coming off a 5-0 win over the San Jose Sharks, while the Capitals took down the New York Islanders 4-1 in their last game.
Capitals vs. Golden Knights Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MNMT, and SCRIPPS
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Golden Knights (-150)
|Capitals (+125)
|6
|Golden Knights (-1.5)
Capitals Betting Insights
- The Capitals have been listed as an underdog nine times this season, and won four of those games.
- Washington has gone 3-2 when it's been set as an underdog of +125 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The moneyline set in this outing implies a 44.4% chance of victory for the Capitals.
- Washington has played four games this season that finished with more than 6 goals.
Capitals vs Golden Knights Additional Info
Capitals vs. Golden Knights Rankings
|Golden Knights Total (Rank)
|Capitals Total (Rank)
|55 (3rd)
|Goals
|30 (31st)
|32 (3rd)
|Goals Allowed
|37 (8th)
|11 (14th)
|Power Play Goals
|3 (31st)
|7 (7th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|7 (7th)
Capitals Advanced Stats
- Over its past 10 games, Washington went 5-5-0 against the spread and 6-2-2 straight up.
- In Washington's past 10 games, it has gone over the total twice.
- The Capitals total over the last 10 games is 0.4 goals greater than the 6 total listed for this matchup.
- Over the last 10 games, the Capitals and their opponents averaged 1.1 more goals than their season game score average of 6.3 goals.
- The Capitals' 30 total goals (2.3 per game) rank 31st in the league.
- The Capitals have given up 2.8 goals per game, 37 total, the eighth-fewest among league teams.
- They have a -7 goal differential, which ranks 22nd in the league.
