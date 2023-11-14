When the Vegas Golden Knights meet the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena on Tuesday (the puck drops at 7:00 PM ET), William Karlsson and Alexander Ovechkin should be among the most exciting players to watch.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Capitals vs. Golden Knights Game Information

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Capitals Players to Watch

Ovechkin's four goals and seven assists in 13 contests give him 11 points on the season.

With eight total points (0.6 per game), including three goals and five assists through 13 contests, Tom Wilson is crucial for Washington's offense.

This season, Evgeny Kuznetsov has three goals and five assists for Vegas.

In the crease, Hunter Shepard has a 2-0-0 record this season, with a .915 save percentage (20th in the league). In 2 games, he has 54 saves, and has allowed five goals (2.5 goals against average).

Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!

Golden Knights Players to Watch

Karlsson is one of Vegas' leading contributors (18 points), via amassed eight goals and 10 assists.

Through 15 games, Jack Eichel has scored six goals and picked up nine assists.

Mark Stone has scored four goals and added 10 assists in 15 games for Vegas.

In six games, Logan Thompson's record is 5-1-0. He has conceded 14 goals (2.31 goals against average) and has made 168 saves.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Capitals vs. Golden Knights Stat Comparison

Golden Knights Rank Golden Knights AVG Capitals AVG Capitals Rank 5th 3.67 Goals Scored 2.31 31st 2nd 2.13 Goals Allowed 2.85 8th 16th 30.5 Shots 29 25th 11th 29.7 Shots Allowed 29.8 12th 11th 22.45% Power Play % 7.89% 30th 8th 85.11% Penalty Kill % 82.5% 12th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.