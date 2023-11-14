How to Watch the Capitals vs. Golden Knights Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 1:39 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
The Vegas Golden Knights (12-2-1) will visit the Washington Capitals (7-4-2) on Tuesday, with both squads coming off a win in their last game.
You can tune in to watch the Golden Knights attempt to take down the the Capitals on ESPN+, MNMT, and SCRIPPS.
Golden Knights Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MNMT, and SCRIPPS
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
Capitals vs Golden Knights Additional Info
Capitals Stats & Trends
- The Capitals have one of the top defenses in the league, allowing 37 total goals (2.8 per game), eighth in the NHL.
- With 30 goals (2.3 per game), the Capitals have the league's 31st-ranked offense.
- Over the last 10 games, the Capitals have earned 70.0% of the possible points with a 6-2-2 record.
- On the defensive end, the Capitals have given up 2.5 goals per game (25 total) over those 10 outings.
- They have totaled 27 goals over that stretch.
Capitals Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Alexander Ovechkin
|13
|4
|7
|11
|5
|5
|0%
|Evgeny Kuznetsov
|13
|3
|5
|8
|12
|6
|43.6%
|John Carlson
|13
|1
|7
|8
|20
|11
|-
|Tom Wilson
|13
|3
|5
|8
|12
|14
|40%
|Dylan Strome
|13
|6
|0
|6
|5
|13
|55.1%
Golden Knights Stats & Trends
- The Golden Knights have conceded 32 total goals (just 2.1 per game), ranking third in NHL action for the fewest goals against.
- The Golden Knights' 55 total goals (3.7 per game) rank third in the NHL.
- In their past 10 games, the Golden Knights are 7-2-1 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive side, the Golden Knights have allowed 2.2 goals per game (22 total) over those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.6 goals-per-game average (36 total) over that time.
Golden Knights Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|William Karlsson
|15
|8
|10
|18
|7
|10
|60%
|Jack Eichel
|15
|6
|9
|15
|11
|13
|44%
|Mark Stone
|15
|4
|10
|14
|9
|17
|-
|Shea Theodore
|15
|3
|9
|12
|11
|9
|-
|Chandler Stephenson
|13
|2
|8
|10
|3
|4
|51.1%
