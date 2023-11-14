For those wanting to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the Washington Capitals and the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, is Aliaksei Protas a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We break it all down in the article below.

Will Aliaksei Protas score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)

Protas stats and insights

  • Protas has scored in one of 12 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Golden Knights.
  • Protas has no points on the power play.
  • Protas' shooting percentage is 7.7%, and he averages 1.1 shots per game.

Golden Knights defensive stats

  • On defense, the Golden Knights have been one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 32 goals in total (only 2.1 per game) which ranks third.
  • So far this season, the Golden Knights have two shutouts, and they average 20 hits and 18.7 blocked shots per game.

Capitals vs. Golden Knights game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MNMT, and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

