The Washington Capitals, including Alexander Ovechkin, will be in action Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Vegas Golden Knights. Does a wager on Ovechkin interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Alexander Ovechkin vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MNMT, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, MNMT, and SCRIPPS

0.5 points (Over odds: -227)

0.5 points (Over odds: -227) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)

Ovechkin Season Stats Insights

Ovechkin has averaged 20:18 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +2).

Ovechkin has netted a goal in a game three times this season in 13 games played, including multiple goals once.

Ovechkin has a point in eight games this year (out of 13), including multiple points three times.

Ovechkin has an assist in six of 13 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability is 69.4% that Ovechkin hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Ovechkin has an implied probability of 44.4% of going over his assist prop bet.

Ovechkin Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights have given up 32 goals in total (only 2.1 per game), which ranks third in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+23) ranks second-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 13 Games 2 11 Points 1 4 Goals 0 7 Assists 1

