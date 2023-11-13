Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Scottie Barnes, Kyle Kuzma and others in the Toronto Raptors-Washington Wizards matchup at Scotiabank Arena on Monday at 7:30 PM ET.

Wizards vs. Raptors Game Info

Date: Monday, November 13, 2023

Monday, November 13, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: SportsNet and MNMT

SportsNet and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Scotiabank Arena

Wizards vs Raptors Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Washington Wizards

Kyle Kuzma Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (Over: -106) 6.5 (Over: +104) 3.5 (Over: +134) 2.5 (Over: +112)

Kuzma's 22.3 points per game are 0.8 points more than Monday's over/under.

His rebounding average of 6.7 is lower than his over/under on Monday (6.5).

Kuzma's assist average -- two -- is 1.5 lower than Monday's over/under (3.5).

Kuzma, at 1.7 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.8 less than his over/under on Monday.

Tyus Jones Props

PTS AST 3PM 9.5 (Over: +100) 4.5 (Over: -111) 0.5 (Over: -263)

The 13.7 points Tyus Jones has scored per game this season is 4.2 more than his prop total set for Monday (9.5).

Jones has averaged 6.7 assists per game this season, 2.2 more than his prop bet for Monday (4.5).

Jones has knocked down 2.3 three pointers per game, 1.8 more than his over/under in Monday's game (0.5).

Jordan Poole Props

PTS AST 3PM 17.5 (Over: -102) 3.5 (Over: -128) 1.5 (Over: -204)

Jordan Poole's 18.7 points per game are 1.2 more than Monday's prop total.

Poole has collected three assists per game, 0.5 fewer than Monday's over/under (3.5).

He makes 1.7 three-pointers per game, 0.2 more than his over/under on Monday (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Toronto Raptors

Scottie Barnes Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 19.5 (Over: -115) 8.5 (Over: +102) 5.5 (Over: +104) 1.5 (Over: -115)

Barnes' 21 points per game average is 1.5 points more than Monday's over/under.

He has averaged 0.2 more rebounds per game (8.7) than his prop bet total in Monday's game (8.5).

Barnes has averaged 6.7 assists per game this year, 1.2 more than his prop bet for Monday (5.5).

Barnes has averaged 1.3 made three-pointers per game, 0.2 fewer than his over/under in Monday's game (1.5).

Dennis Schroder Props

PTS AST 3PM 9.5 (Over: +100) 4.5 (Over: -111) 0.5 (Over: -263)

Monday's points prop for Dennis Schroder is 14.5. That's 1.2 less than his season average.

His per-game rebounding average of three is 0.5 higher than his prop bet on Monday (2.5).

Schroder has averaged nine assists this season, 1.5 more than his prop bet on Monday.

His 3.3 made three-pointers average is 1.8 higher than his prop bet on Monday.

