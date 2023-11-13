The Toronto Raptors (4-5) hit the court against the Washington Wizards (2-7) on November 13, 2023.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Raptors and Wizards.

Wizards vs. Raptors Game Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario TV: Monumental Sports

Wizards vs Raptors Additional Info

Wizards Stats Insights

The Wizards are shooting 47.4% from the field, 2.1% higher than the 45.3% the Raptors' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Washington has a 1-5 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 45.3% from the field.

The Wizards are the 30th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Raptors sit at 12th.

The Wizards put up an average of 116.2 points per game, 6.8 more points than the 109.4 the Raptors give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 109.4 points, Washington is 2-5.

Wizards Home & Away Comparison

The Wizards scored more points at home (114.2 per game) than away (112.1) last season.

In 2022-23, the Wizards conceded 0.5 more points per game at home (114.6) than away (114.1).

At home, the Wizards drained 12.2 triples per game last season, 1.9 more than they averaged away (10.3). Their 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37%) than away (34%).

Wizards Injuries