Heading into a matchup with the Toronto Raptors (4-5), the Washington Wizards (2-7) will be keeping their eye on just one player on the injury report. The game begins at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, November 13 at Scotiabank Arena.

The Wizards' most recent outing on Sunday ended in a 102-94 loss to the Nets. The Wizards got a team-high 20 points from Bilal Coulibaly in the loss.

Washington Wizards Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Delon Wright PG Out Knee 3.7 3.3 5

Toronto Raptors Injury Report Today

Raptors Injuries: Gary Trent Jr.: Questionable (Foot), Christian Koloko: Out (Respiratory)

Wizards vs. Raptors Game Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario TV: SportsNet and MNMT

Wizards vs. Raptors Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Raptors -9.5 227.5

