Wizards vs. Raptors: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Toronto Raptors (4-5) play the Washington Wizards (2-7) as 9.5-point favorites on Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on SportsNet and MNMT. The matchup has an over/under set at 227.5 points.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Wizards vs. Raptors Odds & Info
- When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
- TV: SportsNet and MNMT
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Raptors
|-9.5
|227.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Wizards Betting Records & Stats
- Washington has played seven games this season that ended with a combined score over 227.5 points.
- The average total for Washington's games this season has been 240, 12.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Washington is 4-5-0 against the spread this season.
- The Wizards have been underdogs in seven games this season and have come away with the win one time (14.3%) in those contests.
- Washington has not won as an underdog of +350 or more on the moneyline this season in two games with those odds or longer.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Washington has a 22.2% chance of walking away with the win.
Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Wizards vs Raptors Additional Info
|Raptors vs Wizards Injury Report
|Raptors vs Wizards Players to Watch
|Raptors vs Wizards Odds/Over/Under
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Wizards vs. Raptors Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 227.5
|% of Games Over 227.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Raptors
|3
|33.3%
|107.9
|224.1
|109.4
|233.2
|219.6
|Wizards
|7
|77.8%
|116.2
|224.1
|123.8
|233.2
|233.8
Additional Wizards Insights & Trends
- The Wizards score 6.8 more points per game (116.2) than the Raptors give up to opponents (109.4).
- Washington is 4-3 against the spread and 2-5 overall when it scores more than 109.4 points.
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Wizards vs. Raptors Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Wizards
|4-5
|1-2
|7-2
|Raptors
|5-4
|0-1
|4-5
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Wizards vs. Raptors Point Insights
|Wizards
|Raptors
|116.2
|107.9
|6
|29
|4-3
|2-0
|2-5
|2-0
|123.8
|109.4
|29
|7
|1-1
|5-3
|1-1
|4-4
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.