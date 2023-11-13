On Monday, November 13, 2023, the Toronto Raptors (1-3) face the Washington Wizards (1-2) at 7:30 PM ET on SportsNet and MNMT.

Wizards vs. Raptors Game Information

Game Day: Monday, November 13

Monday, November 13 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: SportsNet, MNMT

Wizards Players to Watch

Jordan Poole's numbers last season were 20.4 points, 2.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game, shooting 43% from the field and 33.6% from downtown, with an average of 2.6 made 3-pointers.

Kyle Kuzma put up 21.2 points last season, plus 3.7 assists and 7.3 rebounds.

Tyus Jones' numbers last season were 10.3 points, 2.5 boards and 5.2 assists per contest, shooting 43.8% from the field and 37.1% from downtown, with an average of 1.5 made 3-pointers.

Deni Avdija's stats last season were 9.2 points, 6.4 boards and 2.8 assists per contest, shooting 43.7% from the floor.

Corey Kispert recorded 11.1 points, 1.2 assists and 2.8 boards.

Raptors Players to Watch

Per game, Pascal Siakam provided points, 7.8 rebounds and 5.9 assists last season. He also averaged 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Per game, Scottie Barnes put up 15.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.8 assists. He also delivered 1.1 steals and 0.8 blocks.

OG Anunoby collected 16.8 points, 5 boards and 2 assists. He also sank 47.5% of his shots from the field and 38.7% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 treys per contest.

Gary Trent Jr. posted 17.4 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists. He drained 43.3% of his shots from the floor and 36.9% from 3-point range, with 2.5 triples per game.

Dennis Schroder collected 12.6 points, 2.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists. He drained 41.5% of his shots from the floor and 32.9% from 3-point range, with 1.1 triples per contest.

Wizards vs. Raptors Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Raptors Wizards 112.9 Points Avg. 113.2 111.4 Points Allowed Avg. 114.4 45.9% Field Goal % 48.5% 33.5% Three Point % 35.6%

