The Toronto Raptors (4-5) match up with the Washington Wizards (2-7) at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023. The matchup airs on SportsNet and MNMT.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Wizards vs. Raptors matchup.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Wizards vs. Raptors Game Info

Date: Monday, November 13, 2023

Monday, November 13, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: SportsNet and MNMT

SportsNet and MNMT Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Scotiabank Arena

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Wizards vs. Raptors Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Wizards vs Raptors Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Wizards vs. Raptors Betting Trends

The Raptors' -14 scoring differential (being outscored by 1.5 points per game) is a result of scoring 107.9 points per game (28th in the NBA) while allowing 109.4 per contest (seventh in the league).

The Wizards have a -68 scoring differential, falling short by 7.6 points per game. They're putting up 116.2 points per game, seventh in the league, and are allowing 123.8 per outing to rank 29th in the NBA.

The teams average 224.1 points per game combined, 3.4 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

These teams allow 233.2 points per game combined, 5.7 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Toronto has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.

Washington is 4-5-0 ATS this year.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wizards and Raptors NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Wizards +100000 +50000 - Raptors +15000 +6600 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.