Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Warren County Today - November 13
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 7:36 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
If you're looking for how to watch high school basketball in Warren County, Virginia today, we've got you covered below.
Warren County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Warren County High School at Rappahannock County High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 13
- Location: Washington, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
James Wood High School at Skyline High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 13
- Location: Front Royal, VA
- Conference: Northwestern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
