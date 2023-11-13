How to Watch VMI vs. South Carolina on TV or Live Stream - November 13
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 1:35 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The South Carolina Gamecocks (2-0) go up against the VMI Keydets (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023. The matchup airs on SEC Network+.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
VMI vs. South Carolina Game Info
- When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina
- TV: SEC Network+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
VMI Stats Insights
- The Keydets' 41.6% shooting percentage from the field last season was 4.9 percentage points lower than the Gamecocks given up to their opponents (46.5%).
- VMI went 5-3 when it shot better than 46.5% from the field.
- The Keydets were the 134th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Gamecocks finished 43rd.
- The Keydets averaged just 3.2 fewer points per game last year (69.4) than the Gamecocks gave up (72.6).
- VMI put together a 7-4 record last season in games it scored more than 72.6 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
VMI Home & Away Comparison
- VMI put up more points at home (73.2 per game) than on the road (64.5) last season.
- At home, the Keydets gave up 72.6 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 77.5.
- VMI drained more 3-pointers at home (10.2 per game) than away (8.9) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37%) than on the road (33.8%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
VMI Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Richmond
|L 93-75
|Robins Center
|11/9/2023
|Christendom
|W 87-53
|Cameron Hall
|11/13/2023
|@ South Carolina
|-
|Colonial Life Arena
|11/17/2023
|South Dakota
|-
|Desert Diamond Arena
|11/22/2023
|@ Air Force
|-
|Clune Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.