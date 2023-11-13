The No. 14 Arkansas Razorbacks (2-0) battle the Old Dominion Monarchs (1-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023. The matchup airs on SEC Network+.

Old Dominion vs. Arkansas Game Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas

Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas TV: SEC Network+

Old Dominion Stats Insights

The Monarchs shot at a 41.8% rate from the field last season, 0.6 percentage points fewer than the 42.4% shooting opponents of the Razorbacks averaged.

Last season, Old Dominion had a 10-3 record in games the team collectively shot above 42.4% from the field.

The Monarchs were the 40th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Razorbacks finished 142nd.

The Monarchs scored only one fewer point per game last year (66.9) than the Razorbacks allowed their opponents to score (67.9).

Old Dominion put together a 14-3 record last season in games it scored more than 67.9 points.

Old Dominion Home & Away Comparison

Old Dominion scored 67.9 points per game at home last season, and 66.9 on the road.

At home, the Monarchs allowed 62.9 points per game, 6.4 fewer points than they allowed on the road (69.3).

Beyond the arc, Old Dominion made more trifectas on the road (5.5 per game) than at home (5.3) last season, and posted a higher percentage on the road (32.6%) than at home (30.4%).

Old Dominion Upcoming Schedule