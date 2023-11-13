The No. 14 Arkansas Razorbacks (2-0) battle the Old Dominion Monarchs (1-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023. The matchup airs on SEC Network+.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Old Dominion vs. Arkansas Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas
  • TV: SEC Network+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Old Dominion Stats Insights

  • The Monarchs shot at a 41.8% rate from the field last season, 0.6 percentage points fewer than the 42.4% shooting opponents of the Razorbacks averaged.
  • Last season, Old Dominion had a 10-3 record in games the team collectively shot above 42.4% from the field.
  • The Monarchs were the 40th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Razorbacks finished 142nd.
  • The Monarchs scored only one fewer point per game last year (66.9) than the Razorbacks allowed their opponents to score (67.9).
  • Old Dominion put together a 14-3 record last season in games it scored more than 67.9 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Old Dominion Home & Away Comparison

  • Old Dominion scored 67.9 points per game at home last season, and 66.9 on the road.
  • At home, the Monarchs allowed 62.9 points per game, 6.4 fewer points than they allowed on the road (69.3).
  • Beyond the arc, Old Dominion made more trifectas on the road (5.5 per game) than at home (5.3) last season, and posted a higher percentage on the road (32.6%) than at home (30.4%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Old Dominion Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Virginia Wesleyan W 71-57 Chartway Arena
11/11/2023 @ Ball State L 73-68 John E. Worthen Arena
11/13/2023 @ Arkansas - Bud Walton Arena
11/22/2023 Princeton - Chartway Arena
11/26/2023 Drexel - Chartway Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.