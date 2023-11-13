How to Watch Old Dominion vs. Arkansas on TV or Live Stream - November 13
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 2:17 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The No. 14 Arkansas Razorbacks (2-0) battle the Old Dominion Monarchs (1-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023. The matchup airs on SEC Network+.
Old Dominion vs. Arkansas Game Info
- When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas
- TV: SEC Network+
Old Dominion Stats Insights
- The Monarchs shot at a 41.8% rate from the field last season, 0.6 percentage points fewer than the 42.4% shooting opponents of the Razorbacks averaged.
- Last season, Old Dominion had a 10-3 record in games the team collectively shot above 42.4% from the field.
- The Monarchs were the 40th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Razorbacks finished 142nd.
- The Monarchs scored only one fewer point per game last year (66.9) than the Razorbacks allowed their opponents to score (67.9).
- Old Dominion put together a 14-3 record last season in games it scored more than 67.9 points.
Old Dominion Home & Away Comparison
- Old Dominion scored 67.9 points per game at home last season, and 66.9 on the road.
- At home, the Monarchs allowed 62.9 points per game, 6.4 fewer points than they allowed on the road (69.3).
- Beyond the arc, Old Dominion made more trifectas on the road (5.5 per game) than at home (5.3) last season, and posted a higher percentage on the road (32.6%) than at home (30.4%).
Old Dominion Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Virginia Wesleyan
|W 71-57
|Chartway Arena
|11/11/2023
|@ Ball State
|L 73-68
|John E. Worthen Arena
|11/13/2023
|@ Arkansas
|-
|Bud Walton Arena
|11/22/2023
|Princeton
|-
|Chartway Arena
|11/26/2023
|Drexel
|-
|Chartway Arena
