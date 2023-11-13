Monday's game between the Norfolk State Spartans (2-0) and the Hampton Pirates (1-1) at Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 79-66 and heavily favors Norfolk State to secure the victory. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on November 13.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Norfolk State vs. Hampton Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 13, 2023

Monday, November 13, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Norfolk, Virginia

Norfolk, Virginia Venue: Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Norfolk State vs. Hampton Score Prediction

Prediction: Norfolk State 79, Hampton 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Norfolk State vs. Hampton

Computer Predicted Spread: Norfolk State (-13.3)

Norfolk State (-13.3) Computer Predicted Total: 144.8

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Norfolk State Performance Insights

At 75.8 points scored per game and 68.6 points conceded last season, Norfolk State was 77th in the nation offensively and 132nd on defense.

At 33.1 rebounds per game and 28.3 rebounds allowed, the Spartans were 96th and 31st in the nation, respectively, last year.

Norfolk State was 193rd in the country in assists (12.8 per game) last year.

The Spartans made 6.8 3-pointers per game and shot 33.9% from beyond the arc last year, ranking 237th and 193rd, respectively, in college basketball.

Last year, Norfolk State was 12th-worst in college basketball in 3-pointers allowed (9.1 per game) and 247th in defensive 3-point percentage (34.7%).

The Spartans attempted 64.2% of their shots from inside the 3-point line, and 35.8% from beyond it last year. In terms of makes, 74.3% of the Spartans' buckets were 2-pointers, and 25.7% were 3-pointers.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.