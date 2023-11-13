How to Watch Norfolk State vs. Hampton on TV or Live Stream - November 13
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 1:36 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Norfolk State Spartans (2-0) square off against the Hampton Pirates (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023 on ESPN+.
Norfolk State vs. Hampton Game Info
- When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall in Norfolk, Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Norfolk State Stats Insights
- The Spartans shot 47.2% from the field last season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 47% the Pirates allowed to opponents.
- Norfolk State went 14-6 when it shot better than 47% from the field.
- The Pirates ranked 294th in rebounding in college basketball, the Spartans finished 96th.
- Last year, the 75.8 points per game the Spartans scored were only 1.7 fewer points than the Pirates allowed (77.5).
- Norfolk State went 13-1 last season when scoring more than 77.5 points.
Norfolk State Home & Away Comparison
- Norfolk State put up 82 points per game in home games last year. In away games, it averaged 70.6 points per contest.
- The Spartans gave up 61.8 points per game last season at home, which was 13.2 fewer points than they allowed in road games (75).
- Norfolk State drained 8.3 threes per game with a 37.5% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 2.7 more threes and 7.3% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (5.6 threes per game, 30.2% three-point percentage).
Norfolk State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Penn State-Wilkes Barre
|W 102-55
|Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall
|11/9/2023
|Newport News
|W 90-56
|Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall
|11/13/2023
|Hampton
|-
|Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall
|11/17/2023
|Fordham
|-
|Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
|11/25/2023
|@ Wichita State
|-
|Charles Koch Arena
