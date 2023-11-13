The Norfolk State Spartans (2-0) square off against the Hampton Pirates (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023 on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Norfolk State vs. Hampton Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall in Norfolk, Virginia
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Norfolk State Stats Insights

  • The Spartans shot 47.2% from the field last season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 47% the Pirates allowed to opponents.
  • Norfolk State went 14-6 when it shot better than 47% from the field.
  • The Pirates ranked 294th in rebounding in college basketball, the Spartans finished 96th.
  • Last year, the 75.8 points per game the Spartans scored were only 1.7 fewer points than the Pirates allowed (77.5).
  • Norfolk State went 13-1 last season when scoring more than 77.5 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Norfolk State Home & Away Comparison

  • Norfolk State put up 82 points per game in home games last year. In away games, it averaged 70.6 points per contest.
  • The Spartans gave up 61.8 points per game last season at home, which was 13.2 fewer points than they allowed in road games (75).
  • Norfolk State drained 8.3 threes per game with a 37.5% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 2.7 more threes and 7.3% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (5.6 threes per game, 30.2% three-point percentage).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Norfolk State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Penn State-Wilkes Barre W 102-55 Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall
11/9/2023 Newport News W 90-56 Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall
11/13/2023 Hampton - Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall
11/17/2023 Fordham - Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
11/25/2023 @ Wichita State - Charles Koch Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.