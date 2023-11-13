Kyle Kuzma and his Washington Wizards teammates face off versus the Toronto Raptors on Monday at 7:30 PM ET.

Kuzma, in his previous game (November 12 loss against the Nets), posted 15 points and two blocks.

Let's break down the prop bets available for Kuzma, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Kyle Kuzma Prop Bets vs. the Raptors

Points Prop: Over 20.5 (-125)

Over 20.5 (-125) Rebounds Prop: Over 6.5 (+114)

Over 6.5 (+114) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (+132)

Over 3.5 (+132) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+114)

Raptors 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Raptors were ranked fourth in the league defensively last year, giving up 111.4 points per game.

The Raptors conceded 42.3 rebounds on average last year, 10th in the NBA.

The Raptors were the 25th-ranked squad in the league in assists conceded per game last season, at 26.2.

Looking at three-point defense, the Raptors were ranked 12th in the league last year, conceding 12.2 makes per contest.

Kyle Kuzma vs. the Raptors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/4/2023 42 16 6 1 2 0 0 3/2/2023 35 30 5 5 4 0 1

