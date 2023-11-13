Jordan Poole and his Washington Wizards teammates face off versus the Toronto Raptors on Monday at 7:30 PM ET.

Poole, in his last action, had 12 points in a 102-94 loss to the Nets.

With prop bets available for Poole, let's dive into some stats and trends to assist you in making good predictions.

Jordan Poole Prop Bets vs. the Raptors

Points Prop: Over 15.5 (-111)

Over 15.5 (-111) Rebounds Prop: Over 2.5 (+130)

Over 2.5 (+130) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (-132)

Over 3.5 (-132) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-175)

Raptors 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Raptors were fourth in the league defensively last season, conceding 111.4 points per contest.

The Raptors gave up 42.3 rebounds on average last year, 10th in the NBA.

Allowing an average of 26.2 assists last year, the Raptors were the 25th-ranked squad in the league.

The Raptors were the 12th-ranked squad in the NBA in terms of allowing three-pointers last year, giving up 12.2 makes per game.

Jordan Poole vs. the Raptors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/27/2023 24 9 2 2 1 0 0 12/18/2022 35 43 1 6 5 0 1

