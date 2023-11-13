The Hampton Pirates (1-1) play the Norfolk State Spartans (2-0) on Monday, November 13, 2023 at Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall. This matchup will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Hampton vs. Norfolk State Game Information

Hampton Top Players (2022-23)

Jordan Nesbitt: 15.2 PTS, 6.4 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK

Russell Dean: 13 PTS, 3.1 REB, 4.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

Kyrese Mullen: 7.3 PTS, 7.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

Marquis Godwin: 12.2 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

Raymond Bethea Jr.: 6.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

Norfolk State Top Players (2022-23)

Joe Bryant Jr.: 17.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Kris Bankston: 14.2 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.5 BLK

Caheim Brown: 11 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK

Dana Tate: 10.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

Terrance Jones: 4.2 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

Hampton vs. Norfolk State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Norfolk State Rank Norfolk State AVG Hampton AVG Hampton Rank 77th 75.8 Points Scored 68.2 272nd 132nd 68.6 Points Allowed 77.5 344th 96th 33.1 Rebounds 29.7 294th 91st 9.5 Off. Rebounds 8.3 204th 237th 6.8 3pt Made 6.8 237th 193rd 12.8 Assists 10.4 346th 235th 12.4 Turnovers 10.6 51st

