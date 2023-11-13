Deni Avdija plus his Washington Wizards teammates match up versus the Toronto Raptors at 7:30 PM ET on Monday.

Avdija, in his most recent appearance, had 14 points, nine rebounds and three steals in a 102-94 loss to the Nets.

With prop bets available for Avdija, let's look at some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Deni Avdija Prop Bets vs. the Raptors

Points Prop: Over 11.5 (+104)

Over 11.5 (+104) Rebounds Prop: Over 6.5 (+114)

Over 6.5 (+114) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (-102)

Over 3.5 (-102) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+164)

Raptors 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Raptors were fourth in the league defensively last season, giving up 111.4 points per contest.

The Raptors gave up 42.3 rebounds on average last season, 10th in the league.

In terms of assists, the Raptors gave up 26.2 per game last year, ranking them 25th in the NBA.

Looking at three-point defense, the Raptors were ranked 12th in the NBA last year, allowing 12.2 makes per game.

Deni Avdija vs. the Raptors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/26/2023 34 15 9 7 1 0 1 3/4/2023 7 0 2 0 0 0 0 3/2/2023 28 6 9 3 0 1 0

