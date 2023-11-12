The Brooklyn Nets host the Washington Wizards at Barclays Center on Sunday (tip at 3:00 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Kyle Kuzma and others in this game.

Wizards vs. Nets Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: YES and MNMT

YES and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Venue: Barclays Center

Wizards vs Nets Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Washington Wizards

Kyle Kuzma Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -114) 7.5 (Over: +106) 3.5 (Over: +122) 2.5 (Over: -147)

The 23.5-point prop total for Kuzma on Sunday is 1.2 higher than his season scoring average, which is 22.3.

He has collected 6.7 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet in Sunday's game (7.5).

Kuzma has dished out two assists per game, which is 1.5 less than Sunday's over/under.

Kuzma, at 1.7 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.8 less than his over/under on Sunday.

Tyus Jones Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 9.5 (Over: -128) 3.5 (Over: +128) 5.5 (Over: -128) 1.5 (Over: +122)

The 9.5-point total set for Tyus Jones on Sunday is 4.2 fewer points than his season scoring average.

He has averaged 0.8 less rebounds per game (2.7) than his prop bet total in Sunday's game (3.5).

Jones' year-long assist average -- 6.7 per game -- is 1.2 higher than Sunday's assist prop bet total (5.5).

Jones has knocked down 2.3 three pointers per game, 0.8 more than his over/under in Sunday's game (1.5).

Jordan Poole Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 17.5 (Over: -106) 2.5 (Over: -125) 4.5 (Over: +120) 2.5 (Over: +134)

The 18.7 points Jordan Poole scores per game are 1.2 more than his prop total on Sunday (17.5).

He has collected three rebounds per game, 0.5 higher than his prop bet on Sunday.

Poole has picked up three assists per game, 1.5 less than Sunday's prop bet (4.5).

He has knocked down 1.7 three-pointers per game, 0.8 fewer than his prop bet total on Sunday.

NBA Props Today: Brooklyn Nets

