The Washington Wizards (2-6) battle the Brooklyn Nets (4-5) at Barclays Center on November 12, 2023.

Wizards vs. Nets Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: Monumental Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Wizards vs Nets Additional Info

Wizards Stats Insights

The Wizards are shooting 48.6% from the field, 2.6% higher than the 46% the Nets' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Washington has a 1-4 record in games the team collectively shoots over 46% from the field.

The Nets are the 20th best rebounding team in the league, the Wizards rank 26th.

The Wizards put up just 3.6 more points per game (119) than the Nets allow their opponents to score (115.4).

Washington has put together a 1-4 record in games it scores more than 115.4 points.

Wizards Home & Away Comparison

At home, the Wizards put up 114.2 points per game last season, 2.1 more than they averaged away (112.1).

In 2022-23, the Wizards allowed 0.5 more points per game at home (114.6) than on the road (114.1).

At home, the Wizards made 12.2 treys per game last season, 1.9 more than they averaged on the road (10.3). Their 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37%) than on the road (34%).

Wizards Injuries