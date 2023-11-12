The Brooklyn Nets (4-5) take the court against the Washington Wizards (2-6) as 7.5-point favorites on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET on YES and MNMT. The point total for the matchup is set at 234.5.

Wizards vs. Nets Odds & Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: YES and MNMT

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nets -7.5 234.5

Wizards Betting Records & Stats

Washington has played six games this season that ended with a combined score over 234.5 points.

Washington's average game total this season has been 245.5, 11.0 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Washington has a 4-4-0 record against the spread this year.

The Wizards have been victorious in one of the six contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Washington has not won as an underdog of +230 or more on the moneyline this season in four games with those odds or longer.

Washington has an implied victory probability of 30.3% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Wizards vs Nets Additional Info

Wizards vs. Nets Over/Under Stats

Games Over 234.5 % of Games Over 234.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nets 4 44.4% 114.4 233.4 115.4 241.9 226.8 Wizards 6 75% 119 233.4 126.5 241.9 233.8

Additional Wizards Insights & Trends

The Wizards average just 3.6 more points per game (119) than the Nets give up (115.4).

When it scores more than 115.4 points, Washington is 2-3 against the spread and 1-4 overall.

Wizards vs. Nets Betting Splits

Wizards and Nets Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Wizards 4-4 2-2 7-1 Nets 7-2 0-0 5-4

Wizards vs. Nets Point Insights

Wizards Nets 119 Points Scored (PG) 114.4 5 NBA Rank (PPG) 13 2-3 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 1-0 1-4 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 1-0 126.5 Points Allowed (PG) 115.4 30 NBA Rank (PAPG) 19 1-0 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 4-0 1-0 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 3-1

