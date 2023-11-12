The Brooklyn Nets (4-5) take the court against the Washington Wizards (2-6) as 7.5-point favorites on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET on YES and MNMT. The point total for the matchup is set at 234.5.

Wizards vs. Nets Odds & Info

  • When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
  • TV: YES and MNMT

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Nets -7.5 234.5

Wizards Betting Records & Stats

  • Washington has played six games this season that ended with a combined score over 234.5 points.
  • Washington's average game total this season has been 245.5, 11.0 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • Washington has a 4-4-0 record against the spread this year.
  • The Wizards have been victorious in one of the six contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
  • Washington has not won as an underdog of +230 or more on the moneyline this season in four games with those odds or longer.
  • Washington has an implied victory probability of 30.3% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Wizards vs Nets Additional Info

Wizards vs. Nets Over/Under Stats

Games Over 234.5 % of Games Over 234.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Nets 4 44.4% 114.4 233.4 115.4 241.9 226.8
Wizards 6 75% 119 233.4 126.5 241.9 233.8

Additional Wizards Insights & Trends

  • The Wizards average just 3.6 more points per game (119) than the Nets give up (115.4).
  • When it scores more than 115.4 points, Washington is 2-3 against the spread and 1-4 overall.

Wizards vs. Nets Betting Splits

Wizards and Nets Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Wizards 4-4 2-2 7-1
Nets 7-2 0-0 5-4

Wizards vs. Nets Point Insights

Wizards Nets
119
Points Scored (PG)
 114.4
5
NBA Rank (PPG)
 13
2-3
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 1-0
1-4
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 1-0
126.5
Points Allowed (PG)
 115.4
30
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 19
1-0
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 4-0
1-0
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 3-1

