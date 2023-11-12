Wizards vs. Nets November 12 Tickets & Start Time
On Sunday, November 12, 2023, the Brooklyn Nets (0-2) hit the court against the Washington Wizards (1-1) at 3:00 PM ET on YES and MNMT.
Wizards vs. Nets Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, November 12
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: YES, MNMT
Wizards Players to Watch
- Jordan Poole averaged 20.4 points, 2.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists last season, shooting 43.0% from the floor and 33.6% from downtown, with 2.6 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Kyle Kuzma posted 21.2 points last season, plus 3.7 assists and 7.3 boards.
- Tyus Jones put up 10.3 points, 5.2 assists and 2.5 boards.
- Deni Avdija's numbers last season were 9.2 points, 6.4 boards and 2.8 assists per contest, shooting 43.7% from the floor.
- Daniel Gafford put up 9.0 points, 5.6 boards and 1.1 assists.
Nets Players to Watch
- Per game, Mikal Bridges provided points, 4.3 boards and 3.6 assists last year. He also delivered 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocks.
- Per game, Royce O'Neale recorded 8.8 points, 5.1 boards and 3.7 assists. He also averaged 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocks.
- Spencer Dinwiddie's stats last season included 17.7 points, 3.1 rebounds and 5.3 assists per contest. He sank 45.5% of his shots from the field and 40.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.6 triples.
- Dennis Smith Jr. recorded 8.8 points, 3.1 boards and 4.8 assists per contest, plus 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocks.
- Ben Simmons averaged 6.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game, plus 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocks.
Wizards vs. Nets Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Nets
|Wizards
|113.4
|Points Avg.
|113.2
|112.5
|Points Allowed Avg.
|114.4
|48.7%
|Field Goal %
|48.5%
|37.8%
|Three Point %
|35.6%
