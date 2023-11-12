Sunday's contest between the Virginia Cavaliers (1-0) and Campbell Camels (2-0) matching up at John Paul Jones Arena has a projected final score of 71-54 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Virginia, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will start at 2:00 PM ET on November 12.

In their most recent matchup on Wednesday, the Cavaliers earned a 76-52 victory against Maryland-Eastern Shore.

Virginia vs. Campbell Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia

Virginia vs. Campbell Score Prediction

Prediction: Virginia 71, Campbell 54

Virginia Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Cavaliers outscored opponents by 5.4 points per game last season (posting 68.7 points per game, 108th in college basketball, and allowing 63.3 per contest, 148th in college basketball) and had a +164 scoring differential.

On offense, Virginia scored 63.1 points per game last year in conference tilts. As a comparison, its season average (68.7 points per game) was 5.6 PPG higher.

The Cavaliers scored 70.3 points per game when playing at home last season. Away from home, they averaged 67.7 points per contest.

In home games, Virginia allowed 16.4 fewer points per game (55.8) than in road games (72.2).

