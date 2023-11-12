Tyus Jones' Washington Wizards match up versus the Brooklyn Nets at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his previous game, a 124-117 loss against the Hornets, Jones tallied 16 points and four assists.

In this article, we break down Jones' available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tyus Jones Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Points Prop: Over 9.5 (-128)

Over 9.5 (-128) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (+128)

Over 3.5 (+128) Assists Prop: Over 5.5 (-128)

Over 5.5 (-128) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+122)

Looking to bet on one or more of Jones's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Nets 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Allowing 112.5 points per contest last season made the Nets the eighth-ranked squad in the league defensively.

The Nets were the 27th-ranked team in the NBA last season, allowing 45.1 boards per game.

The Nets conceded 23.4 assists per game last season (third in the NBA).

Giving up 11.8 made three-pointers per game last year, the Nets were seventh in the NBA in that category.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Tyus Jones vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/20/2022 34 13 3 6 2 0 0 10/24/2022 24 8 3 1 0 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.