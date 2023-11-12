The November 12 matchup between the Seattle Seahawks (5-3) and Washington Commanders (4-5) features a showdown at the QB position, with Geno Smith and Sam Howell leading the charge for their respective offenses. Which signal caller has the advantage? We break down all of the important details below.

Commanders vs. Seahawks Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Venue: Lumen Field

Lumen Field Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington TV: FOX

Sam Howell vs. Geno Smith Matchup

Sam Howell 2023 Stats Geno Smith 9 Games Played 8 66.6% Completion % 65.2% 2,471 (274.6) Passing Yards (Per Game) 1,802 (225.3) 14 Touchdowns 9 9 Interceptions 7 157 (17.4) Rushing Yards (Per game) 53 (6.6) 1 Rushing Touchdowns 0

Sam Howell Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 259.5 yards

: Over/Under 259.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

Seahawks Defensive Stats

So far this season, the Seahawks are 18th in the NFL in points allowed (21.9 per game) and 15th in total yards allowed (354.1 per game).

When it comes to defending the pass, Seattle ranks 14th in the NFL with 1,857 passing yards allowed (232.1 per game) and eighth in yards allowed per pass attempt (6.2).

Against the run, the Seahawks are 17th in the NFL with 976 rushing yards allowed (122.0 per game) and 19th in yards allowed per rush attempt (4.2).

Defensively, Seattle is 30th in the NFL in third-down efficiency allowed at 45.3%. In red-zone percentage allowed, it is 25th (63.6%).

Geno Smith Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 261.5 yards

: Over/Under 261.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

Commanders Defensive Stats

