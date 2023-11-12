Sam Howell will be up against the 20th-ranked passing defense in the NFL when his Washington Commanders play the Seattle Seahawks in Week 10, on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.

Howell has thrown for 2,471 yards (274.6 yards per game) this season, as Howell has completed 66.6% of his throws (235-for-353), with 14 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Howell has tacked on 157 rushing yards (plus one rushing touchdown) on 29 carries while compiling 17.4 yards per contest.

Howell vs. the Seahawks

Howell vs the Seahawks (since 2021): No games

No games Seattle has allowed three opposing players to register 300 or mroe passing yards in an outing this year.

The Seahawks have allowed five players to throw one or more TDs in a game this season.

Three opposing quarterbacks have thrown for two or more TDs in a game against Seattle in 2023.

The Seahawks have allowed one opposing player to throw for at least three TD passes in an outing this season.

The pass defense of the Seahawks is giving up 232.1 yards per contest this year, which ranks 20th in the league.

The Seahawks' defense ranks seventh in the NFL by allowing 1.1 passing touchdowns per game to opposing offenses (nine total passing TDs).

Sam Howell Passing Props vs. the Seahawks

Passing Yards: 260.5 (-115)

260.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (+100)

Howell Passing Insights

So far this year, Howell has hit the over on his passing yards prop total in six of nine opportunities.

The Commanders have passed 65.2% of the time and run 34.8% this season. They rank 15th in the NFL in scoring.

With 353 attempts for 2,471 passing yards, Howell is 19th in NFL action with 7 yards per attempt.

Howell has thrown for a touchdown in seven of nine games this year, with more than one TD pass four times.

He has scored 15 of his team's 21 offensive touchdowns this season (71.4%).

Howell accounts for 55.6% of his team's red zone plays, with 40 of his total 353 passing attempts inside the opponent's red zone.

Sam Howell Rushing Props vs the Seahawks

Rushing Yards: 16.5 (-110)

Howell Rushing Insights

So far this season, Howell has hit the over five times on his rushing yards prop bet (in nine opportunities).

Howell has a rushing touchdown in one game this year, but no games with multiple rushing TDs.

He has four carries in the red zone (12.5% of his team's 32 red zone rushes).

Howell's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats at Patriots 11/5/2023 Week 9 29-for-45 / 325 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 5 ATT / 27 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Eagles 10/29/2023 Week 8 39-for-52 / 397 YDS / 4 TDs / 1 INT 3 ATT / 11 YDS / 0 TDs at Giants 10/22/2023 Week 7 22-for-42 / 249 YDS / 0 TDs / 1 INT 2 ATT / 15 YDS / 0 TDs at Falcons 10/15/2023 Week 6 14-for-23 / 151 YDS / 3 TDs / 0 INTs 4 ATT / 3 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bears 10/5/2023 Week 5 37-for-51 / 388 YDS / 2 TDs / 1 INT 4 ATT / 19 YDS / 0 TDs

