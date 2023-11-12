Sunday's game that pits the Richmond Spiders (0-1) versus the Delaware State Hornets (0-2) at Robins Center should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 74-56 in favor of Richmond, who is heavily favored by our model. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on November 12.

The Spiders fell in their last game 83-53 against Duke on Monday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Richmond vs. Delaware State Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Richmond vs. Delaware State Score Prediction

Prediction: Richmond 74, Delaware State 56

Other A-10 Predictions

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Richmond Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Spiders' +236 scoring differential last season (outscoring opponents by 7.4 points per game) was a result of putting up 69.0 points per game (100th in college basketball) while allowing 61.6 per outing (100th in college basketball).

Richmond scored 68.6 points per game last year in conference games, which was 0.4 fewer points per game than its overall average (69.0).

In home games, the Spiders scored 14.5 more points per game last season (76.3) than they did in away games (61.8).

When playing at home, Richmond ceded 0.2 fewer points per game (61.3) than in road games (61.5).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.