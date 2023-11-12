Sunday's contest between the Radford Highlanders (2-0) and the Norfolk State Spartans (2-0) at Dedmon Center should be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 66-49 and heavily favors Radford to come out on top. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on November 12.

In their last game on Thursday, the Highlanders earned a 67-49 victory against Western Carolina.

Radford vs. Norfolk State Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Dedmon Center in Radford, Virginia

Radford vs. Norfolk State Score Prediction

Prediction: Radford 66, Norfolk State 49

Radford Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Highlanders outscored opponents by 1.5 points per game last season (posting 63.6 points per game, 207th in college basketball, and allowing 62.1 per outing, 110th in college basketball) and had a +47 scoring differential.

Offensively, Radford tallied 62.3 points per game last year in conference action. As a comparison, its overall average (63.6 points per game) was 1.3 PPG higher.

Offensively the Highlanders performed better when playing at home last season, posting 67.9 points per game, compared to 58.1 per game away from home.

Radford allowed 55.6 points per game last year in home games, which was 10.3 fewer points than it allowed in road games (65.9).

