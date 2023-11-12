The Brooklyn Nets (4-5) play the Washington Wizards (2-6) as 7.5-point favorites on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET on YES and MNMT.

Wizards vs. Nets Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: YES and MNMT

YES and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Venue: Barclays Center

Wizards vs. Nets Score Prediction

Prediction: Nets 124 - Wizards 114

Spread & Total Prediction for Wizards vs. Nets

Pick ATS: Nets (- 7.5)

Nets (- 7.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Nets (-9.3)

Nets (-9.3) Pick OU: Over (234.5)



Over (234.5) Computer Predicted Total: 237.7

The Wizards (4-4-0 ATS) have covered the spread 77.8% of the time, 27.8% less often than the Nets (7-2-0) this season.

When it comes to topping the total in 2023-24, Brooklyn does it less often (55.6% of the time) than Washington (87.5%).

As a moneyline underdog this year, the Wizards are 1-5, while the Nets are 1-0 as moneyline favorites.

Wizards Performance Insights

Offensively, the Wizards are the fifth-best team in the NBA (119 points per game). However on defense they are the worst (126.5 points allowed per game).

Washington is the worst team in the NBA in rebounds per game (38.6) and worst in rebounds allowed (50).

This season the Wizards are fourth-best in the league in assists at 28.5 per game.

Washington is 17th in the NBA in turnovers per game (14.4) and fourth-best in turnovers forced (16).

In 2023-24, the Wizards are 10th in the league in 3-point makes (13.1 per game) and 16th in 3-point percentage (36.3%).

