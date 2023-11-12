Washington Commanders receiver Logan Thomas will face the Seattle Seahawks and their 20th-ranked passing defense in Week 10, starting at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday.

Thomas' 45 targets have led to 33 catches for 311 yards (and an average of 38.9 per game) and three scores.

Thomas vs. the Seahawks

Thomas vs the Seahawks (since 2021): 1 GP / 31 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 31 REC YPG / REC TD Four players have racked up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Seattle in the 2023 season.

The Seahawks have allowed eight opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

One opposing player has caught at least two TD passes in matchups with Seattle on the season.

The pass defense of the Seahawks is conceding 232.1 yards per game this season, which ranks 20th in the league.

The Seahawks' defense is ranked seventh in the league with nine passing TDs allowed so far this year.

Logan Thomas Receiving Props vs. the Seahawks

Receiving Yards: 34.5 (-115)

Thomas Receiving Insights

Thomas, in the receiving game, has gone over on his receiving yards prop in five of eight games this season.

Thomas has 12.7% of his team's target share (45 targets on 353 passing attempts).

He has 311 receiving yards on 45 targets to rank 88th in NFL play with 6.9 yards per target.

Thomas has posted a touchdown catch in three of eight games this year, but had only one TD in each of those games.

He has scored three of his team's 21 offensive touchdowns this season (14.3%).

Thomas (six red zone targets) has been targeted 15.0% of the time in the red zone (40 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Thomas' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Patriots 11/5/2023 Week 9 5 TAR / 4 REC / 31 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Eagles 10/29/2023 Week 8 8 TAR / 6 REC / 44 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Giants 10/22/2023 Week 7 6 TAR / 4 REC / 51 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Falcons 10/15/2023 Week 6 1 TAR / 1 REC / 2 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bears 10/5/2023 Week 5 11 TAR / 9 REC / 77 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

