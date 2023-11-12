The Liberty Lady Flames (2-0) take on the Texas Longhorns (1-0) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at Moody Center. It starts at 3:00 PM ET on LHN.

Liberty Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas

Moody Center in Austin, Texas TV: LHN

Liberty vs. Texas 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Flames scored 12.6 more points per game last year (70.0) than the Longhorns gave up to opponents (57.4).

When Liberty gave up fewer than 72.9 points last season, it went 19-5.

Last year, the Longhorns recorded 9.9 more points per game (72.9) than the Flames allowed (63.0).

Texas went 22-4 last season when scoring more than 63.0 points.

The Longhorns made 44.0% of their shots from the field last season, which was 6.0 percentage points lower than the Flames allowed to their opponents (50.0%).

The Flames shot at a 27.3% rate from the field last season, 10.1 percentage points below the 37.4% shooting opponents of the Longhorns averaged.

Liberty Schedule