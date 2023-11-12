James Madison vs. Howard: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 12
The James Madison Dukes (2-0) host the Howard Bison (1-1) at Atlantic Union Bank Center on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the matchup.
James Madison vs. Howard Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Harrisonburg, Virginia
- Venue: Atlantic Union Bank Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
James Madison Betting Records & Stats
- James Madison put together a 17-11-0 ATS record last year.
- James Madison covered the spread more often than Howard last season, putting up an ATS record of 17-11-0, compared to the 16-13-0 record of the Bison.
James Madison vs. Howard Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|James Madison
|80.5
|155.8
|68.1
|140.7
|147.5
|Howard
|75.3
|155.8
|72.6
|140.7
|146.2
Additional James Madison Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Dukes averaged 80.5 points per game, 7.9 more points than the 72.6 the Bison allowed.
- When James Madison put up more than 72.6 points last season, it went 12-4 against the spread and 17-4 overall.
James Madison vs. Howard Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|James Madison
|17-11-0
|14-14-0
|Howard
|16-13-0
|16-13-0
James Madison vs. Howard Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|James Madison
|Howard
|11-3
|Home Record
|12-2
|8-6
|Away Record
|6-8
|7-4-0
|Home ATS Record
|7-2-0
|9-4-0
|Away ATS Record
|4-9-0
|86.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|82.9
|74.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|69.1
|6-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|7-2-0
|5-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|7-6-0
