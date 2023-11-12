Washington Commanders receiver Curtis Samuel will face a mediocre pass defense in Week 10 (Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), versus the Seattle Seahawks. The Seahawks are ranked 20th in terms of passing yards allowed, at 232.1 per game.

Samuel has caught 35 passes on 43 targets for 332 yards and two scores. He averages 41.5 yards per game.

Samuel vs. the Seahawks

Samuel vs the Seahawks (since 2021): 1 GP / 9 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 9 REC YPG / REC TD Seattle has allowed four opposing receivers to rack up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

Eight players have caught a TD pass against the Seahawks this year.

One opposing player has hauled in at least two TD passes in matchups with Seattle on the season.

The Seahawks surrender 232.1 passing yards per game, the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Seahawks' defense is seventh in the NFL by giving up 1.1 passing touchdowns per game to opponents (nine total passing TDs).

Commanders Player Previews

Curtis Samuel Receiving Props vs. the Seahawks

Receiving Yards: 24.5 (-111)

Samuel Receiving Insights

Samuel, in five of eight games, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Samuel has received 12.2% of his team's 353 passing attempts this season (43 targets).

He is averaging 7.7 yards per target (59th in NFL play), averaging 332 yards on 43 passes thrown his way.

Samuel has made two touchdown catches this year in eight games, one apiece on two occasions.

He has 14.3% of his team's 21 offensive touchdowns this season (three).

With seven red zone targets, Samuel has been on the receiving end of 17.5% of his team's 40 red zone pass attempts.

Samuel's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Eagles 10/29/2023 Week 8 4 TAR / 4 REC / 22 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Giants 10/22/2023 Week 7 8 TAR / 4 REC / 25 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Falcons 10/15/2023 Week 6 4 TAR / 4 REC / 42 YDS / 1 TD 1 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bears 10/5/2023 Week 5 7 TAR / 6 REC / 65 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Eagles 10/1/2023 Week 4 8 TAR / 7 REC / 51 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 1 YDS / 1 TD

