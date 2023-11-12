Will Curtis Samuel Play in Week 10? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Curtis Samuel was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Washington Commanders' Week 10 game against the Seattle Seahawks begins at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. Check out Samuel's stats on this page.
Heading into Week 10, Samuel has 35 receptions for 332 yards -- 9.5 yards per catch -- and two receiving touchdowns, plus four carries for 20 yards one touchdown. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 43 occasions.
Curtis Samuel Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Toe
- There is one other pass catcher on the injury report for the Commanders this week:
- Jahan Dotson (DNP/nir - personal): 34 Rec; 360 Rec Yds; 3 Rec TDs
Commanders vs. Seahawks Game Info
- Game Day: November 12, 2023
- Game Time: 4:25 PM
Samuel 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|43
|35
|332
|134
|2
|9.5
Samuel Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Cardinals
|5
|5
|54
|0
|Week 2
|@Broncos
|3
|3
|19
|0
|Week 3
|Bills
|4
|2
|54
|0
|Week 4
|@Eagles
|8
|7
|51
|0
|Week 5
|Bears
|7
|6
|65
|1
|Week 6
|@Falcons
|4
|4
|42
|1
|Week 7
|@Giants
|8
|4
|25
|0
|Week 8
|Eagles
|4
|4
|22
|0
