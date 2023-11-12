How to Watch Commanders vs. Seahawks on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 10
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 10:58 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
The Washington Commanders (4-5) visit the Seattle Seahawks (5-3) at Lumen Field on Sunday, November 12, 2023.
We give more info below, and that includes how to watch this game on Fubo.
How to Watch Seahawks vs. Commanders
- When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET
- Where: Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington
- TV: FOX
Commanders Insights
- The Commanders score 21.2 points per game, comparable to the 21.9 the Seahawks allow.
- The Commanders collect 22 fewer yards per game (332.1) than the Seahawks give up (354.1).
- This year Washington runs for 31.9 fewer yards per game (90.1) than Seattle allows (122).
- This season the Commanders have turned the ball over 14 times, two more than the Seahawks' takeaways (12).
Commanders Away Performance
- The Commanders' average points scored in away games (23.4) is higher than their overall average (21.2). But their average points conceded in road games (22.8) is lower than overall (27.2).
- The Commanders' average yards gained away from home (330.2) is lower than their overall average (332.1). But their average yards allowed on the road (379.8) is higher than overall (368.9).
- On the road, Washington racks up 230 passing yards per game and concedes 270.8. That's less than it gains overall (242), and more than it allows (252.7).
- On the road, the Commanders rack up 100.2 rushing yards per game and give up 109. That's more than they gain overall (90.1), and less than they allow (116.2).
- The Commanders convert 33.3% of third downs in road games (2.7% lower than their overall average), and concede 31.3% in road games (8.2% lower than overall).
Commanders Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|10/22/2023
|at New York
|L 14-7
|CBS
|10/29/2023
|Philadelphia
|L 38-31
|FOX
|11/5/2023
|at New England
|W 20-17
|FOX
|11/12/2023
|at Seattle
|-
|FOX
|11/19/2023
|New York
|-
|FOX
|11/23/2023
|at Dallas
|-
|CBS
|12/3/2023
|Miami
|-
|FOX
