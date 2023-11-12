The Washington Commanders' (4-5) injury report heading into their matchup with the Seattle Seahawks (5-3) currently has two players on it. The matchup kicks at 4:25 PM on Sunday, November 12 from Lumen Field.

The Commanders' last game was a 20-17 win over the New England Patriots.

The Seahawks head into this matchup following a 37-3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in their last game.

Washington Commanders Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Curtis Samuel WR Toe Questionable Emmanuel Forbes CB Achilles Full Participation In Practice

Seattle Seahawks Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Kenneth Walker III RB Chest Did Not Participate In Practice DeeJay Dallas RB Shoulder Did Not Participate In Practice Charles Cross OT Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Mario Edwards Jr. DE NIR - Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Jarran Reed DE Tooth Did Not Participate In Practice Jordyn Brooks LB Hamstring Questionable Jamal Adams SS Knee Full Participation In Practice Tre Brown CB Toe Limited Participation In Practice D.K. Metcalf WR Hip Did Not Participate In Practice Noah Fant TE Wrist Full Participation In Practice Colby Parkinson TE Biceps Questionable Dareke Young WR Groin Limited Participation In Practice Anthony Bradford OG Knee Out Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR Hip Did Not Participate In Practice Derick Hall OLB Shoulder Full Participation In Practice Kenny McIntosh RB Knee Questionable

Commanders vs. Seahawks Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET Where: Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington

Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington TV Info: FOX

FOX

Commanders Season Insights

The Commanders' defense has been a bottom-five unit in total defense this season, allowing 368.9 total yards per game, which ranks fifth-worst. On the offensive side of the ball, they rank 17th with 332.1 total yards per contest.

The Commanders rank 18th in points per game (21.2), but they've been less productive on the defensive side of the ball, ranking second-worst in the NFL with 27.2 points ceded per contest.

The Commanders have been struggling in pass defense, ranking fifth-worst with 252.7 passing yards surrendered per game. They have been more effective on offense, compiling 242 passing yards per contest (ninth-ranked).

From an offensive standpoint, Washington is putting up 90.1 rushing yards per contest (26th-ranked). It ranks 20th in the NFL on defense (116.2 rushing yards given up per game).

At -1, the Commanders own the 17th-ranked turnover margin in the NFL, with 13 forced turnovers (ninth in NFL) and 14 turnovers committed (23rd in NFL).

Commanders vs. Seahawks Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Seahawks (-6)

Seahawks (-6) Moneyline: Seahawks (-275), Commanders (+220)

Seahawks (-275), Commanders (+220) Total: 44.5 points

